← Company Directory
Varonis
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Varonis Salaries

Varonis's salary ranges from $96,000 in total compensation per year for a Sales in United States at the low-end to $203,732 for a Product Manager in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Varonis. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $125K

Security Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $203K
Sales
Median $96K
Information Technologist (IT)
$124K
Marketing
$134K
Product Manager
$204K
Sales Engineer
$131K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Varonis is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,732. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Varonis is $130,650.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Varonis

Related Companies

  • Conduent
  • MyCase
  • Mastech Digital
  • Acxiom
  • Altium
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources