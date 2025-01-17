Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands at Nebius ranges from €114K per year for G16 to €148K per year for G17. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nebius's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G14
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G15
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G16
€114K
€96K
€0
€17.9K
G17
€148K
€109K
€11.3K
€27K
