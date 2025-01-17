← Company Directory
Nebius
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Nebius Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands at Nebius ranges from €114K per year for G16 to €148K per year for G17. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nebius's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G14
(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G15
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
G16
€114K
€96K
€0
€17.9K
G17
€148K
€109K
€11.3K
€27K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Nebius?

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Nebius in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €185,880. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nebius for the Software Engineer role in Netherlands is €119,042.

Other Resources