Software Engineer compensation in United States at NCR ranges from $96.5K per year for Grade 9 to $169K per year for Grade 13. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NCR's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 9
$96.5K
$94.8K
$1.7K
$42
Grade 10
$98.3K
$97.1K
$1.1K
$91
Grade 11
$137K
$125K
$3.3K
$8.4K
Grade 12
$150K
$143K
$2.1K
$4.9K
