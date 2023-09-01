← Company Directory
NBA
NBA Salaries

NBA's salary ranges from $52,260 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $189,050 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NBA. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $156K
Marketing
Median $108K
Business Operations
$111K

Data Analyst
$61.6K
Data Scientist
$52.3K
Product Manager
$109K
Software Engineering Manager
$163K
Technical Program Manager
$189K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NBA is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NBA is $110,000.

