Natureโ€™s Fynd is a groundbreaking food tech company born out of NASA-supported research on extremophiles in the geothermal pools of Yellowstone National park. Our novel fermentation technology produces a sustainable source of complete protein using only a fraction of the resources required by traditional agriculture. As the challenge to feed the worldโ€™s expanding population grows, our mission is to create amazing food and materials that provide sustainable choices and nurture the planet.