← Company Directory
Natura
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Natura that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Focused on positively affecting millions of lives through the creation of a world-class platform to launch and scale brands, Natura is building a state-of-the-art, fully vertically integrated supply chain to bring stability to the rapidly growing global cannabis industry.Natura's vision is to transform the world through the consumption of cannabis, and believes that the best way to do this is to empower all players in the industry to standardize their offerings and realize their visions, giving them a home that has everything they need to bring their products to life. The first step towards realizing this vision is Natura’s campus in Sacramento, providing an end-to-end supply chain solution under one roof - cutting-edge cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and delivery, with the highest possible standards, enabling cannabis brands to launch and scale in a consistent and reliable manner. For more information about Natura, please visit www.natura.io. For a listing of open positions, please visit our job board at https://bit.ly/NaturaJobs

    natura.io
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Natura

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • Pinterest
    • Databricks
    • DoorDash
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources