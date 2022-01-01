← Company Directory
Nasdaq
Nasdaq Salaries

Nasdaq's salary ranges from $76,873 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $268,650 for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nasdaq. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $150K
Senior Software Engineer $180K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$88.2K
Business Development
$107K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Data Analyst
$112K
Data Science Manager
$204K
Data Scientist
$187K
Financial Analyst
$76.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$261K
Investment Banker
$99.2K
Marketing
$109K
Product Designer
$108K
Product Manager
$101K
Project Manager
$110K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$269K
Software Engineering Manager
$111K
Technical Program Manager
$189K
UX Researcher
$101K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Nasdaq, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nasdaq is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $268,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nasdaq is $110,497.

