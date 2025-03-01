← Company Directory
Nasdaq
  Salaries
  Product Manager

  All Product Manager Salaries

Nasdaq Product Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nasdaq's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 996K - SEK 1.14M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 867KSEK 996KSEK 1.14MSEK 1.26M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Nasdaq, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Nasdaq in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 1,263,598. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nasdaq for the Product Manager role in Sweden is SEK 867,385.

