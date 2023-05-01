← Company Directory
Muse
    Interaxon Inc. is a company that specializes in brainwave technologies and experiences. They have developed Muse, a brain-sensing headband that provides real-time feedback on meditation state using auditory cues. The company has sold more portable EEG devices than any other system in history and has acquired Meditation Studio, which includes more than 400 guided meditations and courses. They have recently launched Muse 2, a personal meditation assistant that provides real-time feedback on body movement, heart rate, breath, and mental activity to guide users' total meditation experience.

    https://choosemuse.com
    2009
    126
    $10M-$50M
    Other Resources