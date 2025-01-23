← Company Directory
Munin Space
Munin Space Founder Salaries

The average Founder total compensation in Singapore at Munin Space ranges from SGD 46.9K to SGD 68.4K per year. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 53.9K - SGD 61.4K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 46.9KSGD 53.9KSGD 61.4KSGD 68.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
The highest paying salary package reported for a Founder at Munin Space in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 68,353. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Munin Space for the Founder role in Singapore is SGD 46,920.

Other Resources