Mott MacDonald
Mott MacDonald Salaries

Mott MacDonald's salary ranges from $10,098 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $116,280 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mott MacDonald. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Project Manager
Median $71.8K
Civil Engineer
Median $83K
Business Analyst
$39.4K

Information Technologist (IT)
$10.1K
Management Consultant
$116K
Mechanical Engineer
$95.1K
MEP Engineer
$90.5K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Sales
$45.5K
Software Engineer
$32.7K
The highest paying role reported at Mott MacDonald is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $116,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mott MacDonald is $77,423.

Other Resources