All Technical Program Manager Salaries
Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at Morgan Stanley ranges from $114K per year to $243K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Morgan Stanley's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$218K
$191K
$0
$27.1K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***