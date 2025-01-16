← Company Directory
MoonPay
  Salaries
  Data Analyst

  All Data Analyst Salaries

MoonPay Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Poland at MoonPay ranges from PLN 126K to PLN 173K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MoonPay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 135K - PLN 164K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 126KPLN 135KPLN 164KPLN 173K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at MoonPay?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at MoonPay in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 172,535. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MoonPay for the Data Analyst role in Poland is PLN 126,426.

