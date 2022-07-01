Mint House combines the classic comfort of home and the modern luxury of a hotel, giving guests all the perks and none of the tradeoffs. We’ve ditched losable key cards, long lines, room service, and other relics for the things we miss when we travel—kitchens, groceries, workout routines, and the space to spread out. Every part of the Mint House experience is powered by smart technology, making your stay personal, predictable, and effortless.Founded in 2017, the company has raised approximately $50M from leading venture capital firms like Revolution Ventures and executives from trusted hospitality and real estate brands.Today, Mint House has 25+ artfully designed, tech-first hotels in major cities including NYC, Miami, Austin, and Nashville, with plans to expand to more than 3,000 units in 30 markets in the next 12 months.