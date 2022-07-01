← Company Directory
Mint House
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Mint House that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Mint House combines the classic comfort of home and the modern luxury of a hotel, giving guests all the perks and none of the tradeoffs. We’ve ditched losable key cards, long lines, room service, and other relics for the things we miss when we travel—kitchens, groceries, workout routines, and the space to spread out. Every part of the Mint House experience is powered by smart technology, making your stay personal, predictable, and effortless.Founded in 2017, the company has raised approximately $50M from leading venture capital firms like Revolution Ventures and executives from trusted hospitality and real estate brands.Today, Mint House has 25+ artfully designed, tech-first hotels in major cities including NYC, Miami, Austin, and Nashville, with plans to expand to more than 3,000 units in 30 markets in the next 12 months.

    minthouse.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Mint House

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • Pinterest
    • Facebook
    • DoorDash
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources