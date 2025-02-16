Software Engineer compensation in United States at Millennium ranges from $222K per year for Software Engineer to $334K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $246K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Millennium's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$222K
$161K
$4.2K
$56.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$334K
$215K
$0
$119K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
