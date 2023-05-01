← Company Directory
Metro
Metro Salaries

Metro's salary ranges from $16,412 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Russia at the low-end to $143,715 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Metro. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Administrative Assistant
$49.8K
Data Scientist
$64.4K
Marketing Operations
$144K

Product Designer
$74.1K
Product Manager
$115K
Project Manager
$16.4K
Software Engineer
$60.3K
Solution Architect
$105K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Metro is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $143,715. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Metro is $69,232.

