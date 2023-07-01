← Company Directory
Metro One
    Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. is a company that provides a mobile commerce platform for retailers. They offer a Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform for small and medium-sized retailers to launch their own branded mobile app. They also have a Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform for larger retailers with physical stores and online platforms to engage with customers through their mobile app. Additionally, they provide Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

    https://metro1telecomm.com
    Website
    1989
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $0-$1M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

