MetLife Salaries

MetLife's salary ranges from $17,000 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Jordan at the low-end to $300,490 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MetLife. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $110K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Actuary
Median $115K
Accountant
$66.8K

Business Operations
$109K
Business Analyst
$26.4K
Customer Service
$108K
Data Analyst
$72.4K
Data Scientist
$100K
Financial Analyst
$221K
Human Resources
$159K
Information Technologist (IT)
$190K
Legal
$21.9K
Management Consultant
$60.3K
Product Manager
$300K
Project Manager
$73.2K
Sales
$17K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$85.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$179K
Technical Program Manager
$172K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MetLife is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $300,490. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MetLife is $108,455.

Other Resources