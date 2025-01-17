Software Engineer compensation in Brazil at Mercado Libre ranges from R$127K per year for Developer to R$241K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$203K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercado Libre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Jr Developer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Developer
R$127K
R$112K
R$0
R$15.6K
Software Engineer
R$190K
R$176K
R$1.2K
R$13.3K
Senior Software Engineer
R$241K
R$223K
R$0
R$17.7K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve R$173K+ (sometimes R$1.73M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title