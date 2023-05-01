meQuilibrium is a global digital resilience solution that uses AI to predict workforce risk for burnout, turnover, and behavioral health risks. The company's data analytics-based approach prepares employees for growth and propels teams to action. The solution is available in 14 languages and serves Fortune 1000 global enterprises in 130 countries. meQuilibrium has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000, Financial Times, and Statista Americas. The company has also received awards for product innovation from Brandon Hall and WELCOA.