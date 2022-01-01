Company Directory
Meetup Salaries

Meetup's salary ranges from $75,620 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $160,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Meetup. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $160K
Administrative Assistant
$75.6K
Business Analyst
$109K

Data Scientist
$131K
Marketing
$96.9K
Product Manager
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Meetup is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $160,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Meetup is $110,031.

