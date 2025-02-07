All Mechanical Engineer Salaries
Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Medtronic ranges from $79.2K per year for Engineer I to $161K per year for Principal Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $122K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Medtronic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer I
$79.2K
$77.5K
$0
$1.7K
Engineer II
$99.3K
$94.5K
$0
$4.8K
Senior Engineer
$128K
$117K
$293
$10.4K
Principal Engineer
$161K
$145K
$3.3K
$12.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
