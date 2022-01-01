Company Directory
Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Salaries

Edwards Lifesciences's salary ranges from $83,182 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $264,670 for a Financial Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Edwards Lifesciences. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $143K

Quality Engineer

Software Engineer
Median $149K
Data Scientist
Median $165K

Business Analyst
Median $102K
Accountant
$205K
Data Analyst
$83.2K
Financial Analyst
$265K
Hardware Engineer
$97.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$231K
Product Manager
$216K
Program Manager
$169K
Regulatory Affairs
$117K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$167K
Software Engineering Manager
$204K
Solution Architect
$181K
Technical Program Manager
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Edwards Lifesciences is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $264,670. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Edwards Lifesciences is $166,197.

Other Resources