MedTrainer
    MedTrainer is an all-in-one compliance platform designed to help healthcare administrators manage compliance-related tasks such as training, onboarding, credentialing, and document management. The platform offers solutions for OSHA, HIPAA, CMS, HR, eLearning, and more. MedTrainer also provides services for Policy and Procedure Management, Safety Plan Authoring and Management, Incident Management, Credential Management, Safety Data Sheet (SDS) Management, Contract Management, Equipment Lifecycle Management, and other compliance issues.

    https://medtrainer.com
    2013
    351
    $10M-$50M
    Headquarters

