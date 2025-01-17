Salaries

McKinsey Management Consultant Salaries in Singapore

Management Consultant compensation in Singapore at McKinsey ranges from SGD 200K per year for Associate to SGD 285K per year for Engagement Manager. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 276K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

