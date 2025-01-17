All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Singapore at McKinsey ranges from SGD 200K per year for Associate to SGD 285K per year for Engagement Manager. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 276K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Senior Business Analyst
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Associate
SGD 200K
SGD 174K
SGD 0
SGD 26K
Senior Associate
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
