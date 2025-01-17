All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at McKinsey ranges from $127K per year for Business Analyst to $493K per year for Associate Partner. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst
$127K
$110K
$0
$17.4K
Senior Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate
$222K
$198K
$0
$23.9K
Senior Associate
$217K
$194K
$0
$22.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
