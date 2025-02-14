Software Engineer compensation in United States at MathWorks ranges from $133K per year for Associate to $203K per year for Consultant. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MathWorks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$133K
$128K
$0
$4.9K
Software Engineer 2
$142K
$135K
$0
$6.5K
Software Engineer 3
$176K
$160K
$909
$15.3K
Software Engineer 4
$268K
$199K
$10.4K
$58.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At MathWorks, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
