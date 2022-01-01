Estimated Total Value: $12,318
Unlimited
$1,000 per year contributed by employer
100% coverage for in-network annual preventive care and screenings. $20 or $30 copayment for in-network office visits in the PPO plan.
100% coverage for annual routine eye examinations and discounts on eyewear.
$150 per year. Per household
Cigna’s Dental PPO plan. 100% coverage for diagnostic and preventive care, 100% coverage for all basic restorative work, 60% for all major restorative work.
Annual salary with a maximum of $150,000.
100% paid short-term and long-term disability plans.
15 days
12 weeks
4 weeks
Free fresh-baked cookies every Friday
1 days a week. Every Wednesday
Mobile Phone Discount
100% match on the first 6% of base salary Staff members may contribute up to 25% of their total pay.
Staff members may contribute up to 50% of their total pay. MathWorks matches 50% of the first 6%.
Reimbursement at 100% of the cost for tuition, fees, and books for two approved courses at one time; up to $5,000 per calendar year.
40 hours of training every year
Organized sporting activities
Free passes for staff members and their families.