← Company Directory
MathWorks
Work Here? Claim Your Company

MathWorks Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $12,318

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000

    $1,000 per year contributed by employer

  • Health Insurance

    100% coverage for in-network annual preventive care and screenings. $20 or $30 copayment for in-network office visits in the PPO plan.

  • Vision Insurance

    100% coverage for annual routine eye examinations and discounts on eyewear.

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $150

    $150 per year. Per household

  • Dental Insurance

    Cigna’s Dental PPO plan. 100% coverage for diagnostic and preventive care, 100% coverage for all basic restorative work, 60% for all major restorative work.

  • Life Insurance

    Annual salary with a maximum of $150,000.

  • Disability Insurance

    100% paid short-term and long-term disability plans.

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    4 weeks

  • Free Snacks $730

    Free fresh-baked cookies every Friday

  • Free Breakfast $520

    1 days a week. Every Wednesday

  • Free Lunch

  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Drinks $365

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

    • Home
  • Company Phones

    Mobile Phone Discount

  • Remote Work

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary Staff members may contribute up to 25% of their total pay.

  • Roth 401k

    Staff members may contribute up to 50% of their total pay. MathWorks matches 50% of the first 6%.

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Reimbursement at 100% of the cost for tuition, fees, and books for two approved courses at one time; up to $5,000 per calendar year.

    • Transportation
  • Bikes on Campus

    • Other
  • Training and Development

    40 hours of training every year

  • Stakeholder Bonus Plan

  • Sports and Physical Recreation

    Organized sporting activities

  • Museum and Movie Passes

    Free passes for staff members and their families.

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for MathWorks

    Related Companies

    • Talend
    • MarkLogic
    • Recurly
    • Code42
    • Mastercard
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources