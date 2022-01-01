Sick Time Unlimited

Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000 per year contributed by employer

Health Insurance 100% coverage for in-network annual preventive care and screenings. $20 or $30 copayment for in-network office visits in the PPO plan.

Vision Insurance 100% coverage for annual routine eye examinations and discounts on eyewear.

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $150 per year. Per household

Dental Insurance Cigna’s Dental PPO plan. 100% coverage for diagnostic and preventive care, 100% coverage for all basic restorative work, 60% for all major restorative work.

Life Insurance Annual salary with a maximum of $150,000.

Disability Insurance 100% paid short-term and long-term disability plans.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Paternity Leave 4 weeks

Tuition Reimbursement Reimbursement at 100% of the cost for tuition, fees, and books for two approved courses at one time; up to $5000 per calendar year.

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary Staff members may contribute up to 25% of their total pay.

Roth 401k Staff members may contribute up to 50% of their total pay. MathWorks matches 50% of the first 6%.

Unique Perk Training and Development - 40 hours of training every year

Unique Perk Stakeholder Bonus Plan

Unique Perk Sports and Physical Recreation - Organized sporting activities

Unique Perk Museum and Movie Passes - Free passes for staff members and their families.

Free Snacks Free fresh-baked cookies every Friday

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Free Breakfast 1 days a week. Every Wednesday

Free Lunch

Bikes on Campus Offered by employer

Company Phones Mobile Phone Discount

Donation Match Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer