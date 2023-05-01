MasTec is an infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments and builds underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy infrastructure, electrical and gas transmission and distribution systems, industrial and heavy civil infrastructure, and water infrastructure. Its customers include wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, public and private energy providers, pipeline operators, heavy civil and industrial infrastructure providers, and government entities.