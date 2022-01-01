Company Directory
Mark43
Mark43 Salaries

Mark43's salary ranges from $130,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $226,440 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mark43. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $130K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Chief of Staff
$164K
Product Designer
$137K
Product Manager
$183K
Recruiter
$226K
Software Engineering Manager
$167K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Mark43, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mark43 is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mark43 is $165,369.

