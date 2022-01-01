← Company Directory
Quest Software
Quest Software Salaries

Quest Software's salary ranges from $14,472 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Hungary at the low-end to $192,960 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Quest Software. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Business Analyst
$14.5K
Product Manager
$136K
Sales Engineer
$193K

Cybersecurity Analyst
$77.1K
Software Engineer
$34K
Solution Architect
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Quest Software is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $192,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quest Software is $106,362.

