Software Engineer compensation in India at MakeMyTrip ranges from ₹1.56M per year for Software Engineer to ₹3.68M per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.06M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MakeMyTrip's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Vesting Schedule Main 10 % YR 1 20 % YR 2 30 % YR 3 40 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At MakeMyTrip, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 10 % vests in the 1st -year ( 10.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 20.00 % annually )

30 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 30.00 % annually )

40 % vests in the 4th -year ( 40.00 % annually )

