Software Engineer compensation in India at MakeMyTrip ranges from ₹1.56M per year for Software Engineer to ₹3.68M per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.06M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MakeMyTrip's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹1.56M
₹1.38M
₹161K
₹20.8K
Senior Software Engineer 1
₹2.07M
₹1.93M
₹139K
₹0
Senior Software Engineer 2
₹3.31M
₹3.12M
₹190K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.68M
₹3.23M
₹295K
₹157K
No salaries found
10%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At MakeMyTrip, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)
40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)
