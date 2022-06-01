Company Directory
LyondellBasell
    • About

    LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

    http://www.lyondellbasell.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    19,000
    # of Employees
    $10B+
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

