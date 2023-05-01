Lyndra Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing long-acting oral therapies using their LYNX™ drug delivery platform. Their lead product candidate is an oral weekly risperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar 1 disorder. They are also developing therapies for opioid use disorder, malaria eradication, and contraception. Partners include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, NIH, AbbVie, and Gilead Sciences. The company is headquartered in Watertown, MA, and has a GMP manufacturing facility in Lexington, MA. Core purpose: reinvent medicine for a healthier world. Core values: value every voice, resilient to the core, I contribute, we deliver.