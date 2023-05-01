LucidLink provides a cloud file storage solution for teams to collaborate securely on massive media projects with fast, easy file access. Their SaaS solution solves the problem of accessing, sharing, and collaborating on files of any type or size from anywhere in real-time. Trusted by companies like Adobe, Netflix, and WebMD, LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco with an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, and remote employees across North America, Europe, and Australia. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Adobe, and Bain Capital Ventures.