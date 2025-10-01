Software Engineer compensation in Salt Lake City Greater Area at Lucid ranges from $102K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $219K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Salt Lake City Greater Area package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lucid's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$102K
$95.4K
$3.5K
$3.2K
Software Engineer 2
$110K
$104K
$3.8K
$1.8K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$138K
$129K
$5K
$4.3K
Senior Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Lucid, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
