← Company Directory
LTI
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

LTI Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in United Kingdom package at LTI totals £38.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LTI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
LTI
Associate Director
Pune, MH, India
Total per year
£38.6K
Level
P5
Base
£38.6K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
28 Years
What are the career levels at LTI?

£123K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.1K+ (sometimes £231K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at LTI in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £130,274. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LTI for the Solution Architect role in United Kingdom is £82,050.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for LTI

Related Companies

  • Tech Mahindra
  • NEC
  • Infosys
  • HCL Technologies
  • Mindtree
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources