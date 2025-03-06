All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries
Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at LTI totals ₹923K per year for P2. The median yearly compensation package totals ₹1.03M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LTI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P2
₹923K
₹908K
₹0
₹14.6K
P3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***