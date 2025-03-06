All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in India at LTI ranges from ₹1.23M per year for P2 to ₹2.07M per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.43M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LTI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P2
₹1.23M
₹1.16M
₹0
₹73.8K
P3
₹2.07M
₹2.05M
₹0
₹26.1K
P4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
