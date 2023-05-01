LSU AgCenter is a research and extension service institution within the Louisiana State University System. It conducts agricultural-based research and extends knowledge to the people of the state through its Cooperative Extension Service. The center supports agricultural industries, enhances the environment, and improves the quality of life through its programs. It is headquartered in Baton Rouge and shares facilities with LSU A&M campus. Researchers and extension specialists have joint appointments in 11 departments within LSU’s College of Agriculture.