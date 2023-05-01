← Company Directory
LSU AgCenter
Top Insights
    LSU AgCenter is a research and extension service institution within the Louisiana State University System. It conducts agricultural-based research and extends knowledge to the people of the state through its Cooperative Extension Service. The center supports agricultural industries, enhances the environment, and improves the quality of life through its programs. It is headquartered in Baton Rouge and shares facilities with LSU A&M campus. Researchers and extension specialists have joint appointments in 11 departments within LSU’s College of Agriculture.

    lsuagcenter.com
    1988
    3,001
    $500M-$1B
