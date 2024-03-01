The Lotlinx Platform provides automobile dealers and manufacturers with enhanced operational control over their retail business. Leveraging state-of-the-art real-time data and machine learning technology, Lotlinx provides a Precision Retailing solution that enables dealers to automatically adapt to market dynamics, mitigating inventory risk through VIN-specific strategies. Dealers benefit by optimizing their profitability per vehicle retailed with machine-enabled increases in volume, turnover, gross, and market share.