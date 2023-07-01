← Company Directory
Logik.io
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Logik.io that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Logik.io is a company that offers a high-performance Commerce Logic Engine, which helps businesses improve their sales through direct sales teams and digital commerce channels. Their solution provides a dedicated engine to govern the logic, rules, and recommendations for product configuration and sales. This centralized solution helps businesses increase their agility, reduce costs, and improve selling effectiveness across various channels. Logik.io is founded by a team with extensive experience in the CPQ space. Learn more at logik.io.

    logik.io
    Website
    2021
    Year Founded
    55
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Logik.io

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources