All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Canada at Loblaw Digital ranges from CA$134K per year to CA$179K. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$158K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Loblaw Digital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Manager II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Product Manager
CA$164K
CA$150K
CA$0
CA$14.3K
Staff Product Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
