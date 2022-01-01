← Company Directory
Asurion
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Asurion Salaries

Asurion's salary ranges from $27,188 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Canada at the low-end to $235,750 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Asurion. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $138K
Tech Lead $168K
Software Engineer 4 $195K
Software Engineer 5 $221K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $150K
Product Manager
Median $150K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Business Analyst
Median $93K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $236K
Product Designer
Median $138K
Accountant
$57.1K
Customer Service
$27.2K
Data Science Manager
$179K
Financial Analyst
$69.3K
Human Resources
$131K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Legal
$180K
Marketing
$209K
Marketing Operations
$118K
Product Design Manager
$185K
Program Manager
$156K
Sales
$65.3K
Solution Architect
$72.6K
UX Researcher
$139K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Asurion is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $235,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Asurion is $138,345.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Asurion

Related Companies

  • RapidSOS
  • POF
  • SoundHound
  • OPPO
  • TenX
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources