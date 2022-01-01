Company Directory
Loblaw Digital Salaries

Loblaw Digital's salary ranges from $46,638 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $142,244 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Loblaw Digital. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $66.9K
Software Engineer II $99.6K
Senior Software Engineer $121K
Staff Software Engineer $122K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $113K
Technical Program Manager
Median $92K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $142K
Data Scientist
Median $94K
Business Analyst
$51.6K
Business Development
$105K
Data Analyst
$71.7K
Data Science Manager
$132K
Marketing
$115K
Product Designer
$97K
Project Manager
$46.6K
UX Researcher
$92.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Loblaw Digital is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $142,244. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Loblaw Digital is $98,260.

Other Resources