Liminal BioSciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecule drugs for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases. Their lead product candidate, fezagepras, has completed Phase I clinical trials for various fibrosis and respiratory diseases. They are also working on antagonist candidate programs in the preclinical stage. The company was previously known as Prometic Life Sciences and was incorporated in 1994. They are headquartered in Laval, Canada.