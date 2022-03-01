← Company Directory
LHP Engineering Solutions
LHP Engineering Solutions Salaries

LHP Engineering Solutions's salary ranges from $73,214 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer at the low-end to $99,746 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LHP Engineering Solutions. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Civil Engineer
$73.2K
Software Engineer
$99.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LHP Engineering Solutions is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,746. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LHP Engineering Solutions is $86,480.

