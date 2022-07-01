Headquartered at San Francisco and founded in 2007, LeewayHertz is one of the first few companies to build and launch a commercial app on Apple's App Store. Our team of certified designers and developers has designed and developed more than 100 digital platforms on Mobile, Cloud, AI, IoT and Blockchain.At LeewayHertz, we have developed digital solutions for Fortune 500 companies and startups to ease their business functions with the latest technologies. Some of our reputed clients include ESPN, NASCAR, Hershey's, McKinsey, P&G, Siemens, 3M, Pearson and more. Being an award-winning software development company, we have also proven our expertise in blockchain development and worked on more than 20+ blockchain projects.We have created a workforce of blockchain developers who can build blockchain apps on different blockchain platforms such as Ethereum, Hyperledger Fabric, Hyperledger Sawtooth, Hyperledger Iroha, Hyperledger Indy, EOS, Stellar, Tron and Corda.We design, develop, deploy and maintain technology products. Uber and Twitter are using our inventions and patents.We work with tech geeks and passionate technologists who are trained by the experts at Apple and Google and always remains at the cutting edge of technology. If you meet this criterion, join us at www.leewayhertz.com