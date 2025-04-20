Software Engineer compensation in United States at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory ranges from $139K per year for SES.1 to $230K per year for SES.4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $190K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SES.1
$139K
$139K
$0
$0
SES.2
$160K
$159K
$800
$100
SES.3
$199K
$199K
$250
$0
SES.4
$230K
$226K
$0
$3.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
