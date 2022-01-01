Company Directory
LaunchDarkly Salaries

LaunchDarkly's salary ranges from $89,023 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Canada at the low-end to $482,400 for a Chief of Staff in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LaunchDarkly. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $175K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $290K
Chief of Staff
$482K

Customer Service
$89K
Financial Analyst
$270K
Marketing
$136K
Product Designer
$187K
Product Manager
Median $160K
Project Manager
$169K
Recruiter
$106K
Sales
$181K
Sales Engineer
$146K
Solution Architect
$141K
Technical Writer
$291K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At LaunchDarkly, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LaunchDarkly is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $482,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LaunchDarkly is $172,075.

